Citizens participate in the traditional parade of Las Catrinas ahead of the Day of the Dead, in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2019. EPA/Mario Guzman

Citizens participate in the traditional parade of Las Catrinas ahead of the Day of the Dead, in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2019. EPA/Mario Guzman

Citizens participate in the traditional parade of Las Catrinas ahead of the Day of the Dead, in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2019. EPA/Mario Guzman

Citizens participate in the traditional parade of Las Catrinas ahead of the Day of the Dead, in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2019. EPA/Mario Guzman

Citizens participate in the traditional parade of Las Catrinas ahead of the Day of the Dead, in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2019. EPA/Mario Guzman

Citizens participate in the traditional parade of Las Catrinas ahead of the Day of the Dead, in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2019. EPA/Mario Guzman

Citizens participate in the traditional parade of Las Catrinas ahead of the Day of the Dead, in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2019. EPA/Mario Guzman

With one week to go until the Day of the Dead, thousands of people on Saturday marched through Mexico City with painted faces resembling skulls to receive the deceased who are set to arrive during this Mexican holiday.

Along the central Paseo de la Reforma avenue, dozens of cultural, regional or neighborhood groups of the capital walked, danced and sang with elaborate makeup and colorful dresses representing death. EFE-EPA