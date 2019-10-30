A view of an alarm bell used to alert staff in the apartment of retiree Gu Binggmo in Taikang Yanyuan retirement community in Changping district, in the suburbs of northwest Beijing, China, June 18, 2019 (issued Oct. 30, 2019). EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese retirees Gu Bingmo (L) and his wife Hu Fangjie, both 84-years-old, pose for a photo in their apartment in Taikang Yayuan retirement community in Changing district, in the suburbs of northwest Beijing, China, June 11, 2019 (issued Oct. 30, 2019). EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

"Take care of your parents and treat them well when they grow old," Confucius declared, establishing the idea of filial piety, and the Chinese have abided by the principle for centuries, but rapid changes in the country are making it increasingly difficult to follow the tenet.

The growing life expectancy due to economic growth has led to a sharp increase in the number of the elderly, while the one-child Policy, work pressure, and the increasing incorporation of women into the workforce is affecting the capacity of families to take care of the elderly.