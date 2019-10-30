"Take care of your parents and treat them well when they grow old," Confucius declared, establishing the idea of filial piety, and the Chinese have abided by the principle for centuries, but rapid changes in the country are making it increasingly difficult to follow the tenet.
The growing life expectancy due to economic growth has led to a sharp increase in the number of the elderly, while the one-child Policy, work pressure, and the increasing incorporation of women into the workforce is affecting the capacity of families to take care of the elderly.