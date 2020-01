A forest ranger prepares his elephant prior to a patrol with the Mila Pidie Conservation Response Unit (CRU) in Pidie District, Sumatra, Indonesia, 11 January 2020. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A mahout bathes his elephant from the Mila Pidie Conservation Response Unit (CRU) in Pidie District, Sumatra, Indonesia, 11 January 2020. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A mahout prepares his elephant prior to a patrol round with the Mila Pidie Conservation Response Unit (CRU) in Pidie District, Sumatra, Indonesia, 11 January 2020. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Mahouts prepare their elephants prior to a patrol round with the Mila Pidie Conservation Response Unit (CRU) in Pidie District, Sumatra, Indonesia, 11 January 2020. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A mahout rides his elephants during a patrol round with the Mila Pidie Conservation Response Unit (CRU) in Pidie District, Sumatra, Indonesia, 11 January 2020. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Mahouts and forest rangers bathe their elephants of the Mila Pidie Conservation Response Unit (CRU) in Pidie District, Sumatra, Indonesia, 11 January 2020. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Mahouts ride their elephants of the Mila Pidie Conservation Response Unit (CRU) in Pidie District, Sumatra, Indonesia, 11 January 2020. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

On the west of the Indonesian island of Sumatra, in Aceh province, the coexistence between humans and wild elephants is fraught with conflict.

The opening up of new palm oil plantations, hunting – including poaching for ivory – and large-scale illegal logging are the main factors driving the increasingly-prevalent clashes between the region's residents and their pachyderm neighbors. EFE-EPA