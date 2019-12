An elephant and his Mahout dressed as Santa Claus perform after distributing presents to pupils during Christmas celebrations at a school in the world heritage city of Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand, 23 December 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai mahout climbs up his elephant before a Christmas event at a school in the world heritage city of Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand, 23 December 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai mahout (out of frame) adjusts decorations on the head of his elephant following a Christmas event at a school in the world heritage city of Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand, 23 December 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai students receive a present from an elephant during Christmas celebrations at a school in the world heritage city of Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand, 23 December 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

An elephant dressed as Santa Claus helps distribute presents to students during Christmas celebrations at a school in the world heritage city of Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand, 23 December 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai elephants dressed as Santas from Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal visited schoolchildren to hand out gifts such as teddy bears to students at Jirasat Wittaya School on Monday.

It is an annual event in Ayutthaya, a historic World Heritage site and former capital city, located about 80 kilometers north of Bangkok.

A visual story by Narong Sangnak