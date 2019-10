An African elephant living at Joburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa, 03 February 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

By Oliver Matthews

Harare, Oct 23 (EFE) - A big relief operation is underway at one of Zimbabwe's best-known game parks where elephants are starving to death because of drought.

Almost all water pans in the Mana Pools National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, have dried up.