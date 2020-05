Shoppers stand inside a foot-operated elevator at Seacon Square shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 May 2020. The mall installed foot-operated controls for elevators as part of the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A woman and her son stand inside a foot-operated elevator at Seacon Square shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 May 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A shopper pushes the pedals of a foot-operated elevator at Seacon Square shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 May 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Pedals replaced the conventional buttons in elevators of a mall in northern Bangkok with an aim to contain the spread of the COVID-19 among those who use it.

This pilot device, which has received praise from clients for its simplicity, is one of the health safety measures promoted by Seacon Square mall after reopening two large stores on Sunday.

EFE-EPA

