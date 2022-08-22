One of the rescued tigers bathes in a pond inside the conservation and animal rescue center Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) in Phetchaburi province, Thailand, 16 August 2022 (issued 22 August 2022). EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Months after the zoo where they lived closed due to Covid-19, 11 tigers gained a new life in a sanctuary in Thailand, after a complex and risky operation that involved one of the largest big cat rescues in the nation's history.

The journey of the animals, which also include two bears, began in late 2021, when the zoo where they lived, on the tourist island of Phuket, declared bankruptcy and stopped operating due to the lack of tourists because of the pandemic.

"The zoo went bankrupt, there was no food to feed the tigers and the bears any longer and they were looking for an option to solve this problem and they came to us," said Edwin Wiek, founder and director of the Wildlife Friends Foundation, in an interview with EFE.

(...)