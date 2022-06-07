Farmers in the Peruvian Amazon are turning to regenerative agriculture as a way to boost productivity while protecting the important ecosystem in the region.

Marcelo Daniel Flores’ family owns around 600 cows on 300 hectares (741 acres) of land on the outskirts of Iñapari, where Peru meets Brazil and Bolivia.

The 29-year-old learned traditional agriculture techniques from his family, which involved burning down 30 to 50 hectares of forest each year to access fresh pasture in an environment where soil regeneration is naturally slow.

(...)