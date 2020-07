A handout photo made available by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) shows an H2-A rocket carrying 'Hope', a spacecraft developed by the United Arab Emirates, taking off from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, 20 July 2020. EFE-EPA/MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A rocket launched Monday from Japan took the Emirati probe "Hope" into space, which will orbit Mars next February in the first interplanetary mission carried out by an Arab country.

The launch of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) rocket was made at 6.58 local time (21.58 GMT Sunday), when scheduled, from the Tanegashima space center in the extreme south-west of Japan, according to images released by the firm.EFE-EPA

