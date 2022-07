A waiter with Down syndrome carries a tray during his shift at Cafe Soset in Damascus, Syria. EFE/Rania Zanoun

Employees with Down syndrome get hired in Syria

When Aya started working at Damascus’ Cafe Soset, she not only found herself, but also made friends and found love after many years of isolation.

Cafe Soset has been open for less than a year in the Syrian capital and aims to promote the integration of people with Down syndrome into society.

(...)