Empoli's Matias Silvestre (3-R) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Frosinone Calcio and Empoli FC at 'Benito Stirpe' stadium in Frosinone, Italy, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO PROIETTI

Empoli's Matias Silvestre (C) scores an owngoal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Frosinone Calcio and Empoli FC at 'Benito Stirpe' stadium in Frosinone, Italy, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO PROIETTI

Empoli's Miha Zajc (2-L) scores during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Frosinone Calcio and Empoli FC at 'Benito Stirpe' stadium in Frosinone, Italy, Oct. 21, 2018 EPA-EFE/FEDERICO PROIETTI

Frosinone's Daniel Ciofani scores during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Frosinone Calcio and Empoli FC at 'Benito Stirpe' stadium in Frosinone, Italy, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO PROIETTI

Empoli came from behind on Sunday to deprive hosts Frosinone of their first win this Serie A season in a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Italian league's ninth round.

Frosinone has suffered seven defeats and two draws since getting promoted to Serie A for the 2018/2019 season.

Things were looking up at the start of the match, as Empoli defender Matias Silvestre scored an own goal to give Frosinone a 1-0 lead just eight minutes into the match.

But Empoli battled to net the equalizer, and midfielder Miha Zajc scored the first goal for his side in the 32nd minute.

Three minutes into the second half, Silvestre netted the second goal for Empoli, but Frosinone forward Daniel Ciofani scored the equalizer six minutes later on a penalty.

Ciofani struck again to give his side a 3-2 lead in the 63rd minute, but with 11 minutes to go, Empoli midfielder Salih Ucan brought it to 3-3.

Frosinone was close to securing a win in the last minutes of the game, but its players squandered more than one scoring opportunity.

After the draw, Empoli is in 18th place with six points, right above Frosinone in 19th with two points.

Frosinone is only ahead of last-placed Chievo, which has negative one point, because of a Serie A decision to deduct three points from the club after it was caught falsifying its financial accounting.