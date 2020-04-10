Philippine priests celebrated the Good Friday liturgy through unusual processions without devotees, using megaphones mounted on trucks and accompanied by images of Christ on the cross to comply with the quarantine decreed to contain the novel coronavirus.

With more than 90 million faithful in the Philippines, Easter is the most important feast on the liturgical calendar and is celebrated with fervor in the country with the most Catholics in Asia – more than 80 percent of its population – and third in the world, behind Brazil and Mexico.EFE-EPA

sga/lds