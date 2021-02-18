Nairobi (Kenya).- A Kenyan youth works on preparing to make molten mixture of sand and plastic waste at the Gjenge Makers in Nairobi industrial area, Kenya, 04 February 2021 (issued 18 February 2021). Gjenge Makers is a social enterprise founded by a Kenyan female youth Nzambi Matee, whose aim is to address the need for sustainable and affordable alternative construction materials by mixing recycled plastic waste with sand to form a mixture which they melt to produce paving bricks, paving tiles and manhole covers. Nzambi was named the United Nations Environment Programme'Äôs (UNEP) Young Champions of the Earth 2020 Africa winner. (Kenia) EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Nairobi (Kenya), 04/02/2021.- Kenyan entrepreneur Nzambi Matee, walks on paving bricks made from plastic waste by her company Gjenge Makers in Nairobi industrial area, Kenya, 04 February 2021 (issued 18 February 2021). Gjenge Makers is a social enterprise founded by a Kenyan female youth Nzambi Matee, whose aim is to address the need for sustainable and affordable alternative construction materials by mixing recycled plastic waste with sand to form a mixture which they melt to produce paving bricks, paving tiles and manhole covers. Nzambi was named the United Nations Environment Programme'Äôs (UNEP) Young Champions of the Earth 2020 Africa winner. (Kenia) EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Nairobi (Kenya), 04/02/2021.- A Kenyan youth works on cutting a molten mixture of sand and plastic waste at the Gjenge Makers in Nairobi industrial area, Kenya, 04 February 2021 (issued 18 February 2021). Gjenge Makers is a social enterprise founded by a Kenyan female youth Nzambi Matee, whose aim is to address the need for sustainable and affordable alternative construction materials by mixing recycled plastic waste with sand to form a mixture which they melt to produce paving bricks, paving tiles and manhole covers. Nzambi was named the United Nations Environment Programme'Äôs (UNEP) Young Champions of the Earth 2020 Africa winner. (Kenia) EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Nairobi (Kenya), 04/02/2021.- Paving bricks (R) made of plastic waste are seen stored at the Gjenge Makers in Nairobi industrial area, Kenya, 04 February 2021 (issued 18 February 2021). Gjenge Makers is a social enterprise founded by a Kenyan female youth Nzambi Matee, whose aim is to address the need for sustainable and affordable alternative construction materials by mixing recycled plastic waste with sand to form a mixture which they melt to produce paving bricks, paving tiles and manhole covers. Nzambi was named the United Nations Environment Programme'Äôs (UNEP) Young Champions of the Earth 2020 Africa winner. (Kenia) EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Nairobi (Kenya), 04/02/2021.- Kenyan entrepreneur Nzambi Matee, holds paving bricks made from plastic waste at her factory Gjenge Makers in Nairobi industrial area, Kenya, 04 February 2021 (issued 18 February 2021). Gjenge Makers is a social enterprise whose aim is to address the need for sustainable and affordable alternative construction materials by mixing recycled plastic waste with sand to form a mixture which they melt to produce paving bricks, paving tiles and manhole covers. Nzambi was named the United Nations Environment Programme'Äôs (UNEP) Young Champions of the Earth 2020 Africa winner. (Kenia) EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Every day, Nzambi Matee is confronted with an omnipresent reality that is widely ignored or overlooked: plastic waste. At a small factory in Nairobi, the young Kenyan engineer combines parts of discarded milk and shampoo bottles and bags of cereal with sand, melts the mixture at high temperatures and molds it into bricks.

“We were just tired (that nothing was being done). Plastic waste is not a Kenyan problem, it is a global problem. And if we don’t have practical solutions, asking people to start adopting the recycle culture can be a challenge,” Matee, 29, tells Efe.

She is the founder of Gjenge Makers, which produces sustainable construction material out of plastic waste. EFE-EPA