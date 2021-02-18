Every day, Nzambi Matee is confronted with an omnipresent reality that is widely ignored or overlooked: plastic waste. At a small factory in Nairobi, the young Kenyan engineer combines parts of discarded milk and shampoo bottles and bags of cereal with sand, melts the mixture at high temperatures and molds it into bricks.
“We were just tired (that nothing was being done). Plastic waste is not a Kenyan problem, it is a global problem. And if we don’t have practical solutions, asking people to start adopting the recycle culture can be a challenge,” Matee, 29, tells Efe.
She is the founder of Gjenge Makers, which produces sustainable construction material out of plastic waste. EFE-EPA