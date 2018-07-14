Croatia players led by Luka Modric (L) and Mario Mandzukic (R) in action during a training session held in Moscow, Russia, 13 July 2018. EPA FILE/PETER POWELL

Harry Kane of England warms up before the FIFA World Cup 2018 third place soccer match between Belgium and England in St.Petersburg, Russia, 14 July 2018. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Belgian and Tottenham Hotspur players Jan Vertonghen (R) and Mousa Dembele (2L) speak with England players and their Hotspur teammates Eric Dier (L), Dele Alli (3L), Harry Kane (3R) and former Hotspur player Kyle Walker (2R) before the FIFA World Cup 2018 third place soccer match between Belgium and England in St. Petersburg, Russia, 14 July 2018. EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

England coach Gareth Southgate made five changes to his starting lineup ahead of Saturday's third-place playoff match against Belgium in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while Red Devils coach Roberto Martinez's only change was to include Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans.

England's starting XI is as follows: Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Phil Jones; Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fabian Delph, Danny Rose; Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

Belgium's starting XI is as follows: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Vincent Kompany, Jan Vertonghen, Nacer Chadli, Axel Witsel, Tielemans, Thomas Meunier, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.