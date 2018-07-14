England coach Gareth Southgate made five changes to his starting lineup ahead of Saturday's third-place playoff match against Belgium in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while Red Devils coach Roberto Martinez's only change was to include Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans.
England's starting XI is as follows: Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Phil Jones; Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fabian Delph, Danny Rose; Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.
Belgium's starting XI is as follows: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Vincent Kompany, Jan Vertonghen, Nacer Chadli, Axel Witsel, Tielemans, Thomas Meunier, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.