Harry Kane scored a pair of goals here Monday - the second in stoppage time - to lead England 2-1 over Tunisia in the 2018 World Cup opener for both squads.

The Three Lions got off to a fast start, led by captain Kane and Raheem Stirling up front with Jordan Henderson and Dele Alli creating in midfield.

The first goal began with an Alli pass into the box. Tunisian keeper Hassen came out to block the ball and inadvertently clashed with England's Ashley Young, resulting in a corner.

While Hassen reacted well to stop an initial header by John Stones, the ball fell to Kane lurking at the far post and the Tottenham Hotspur star put it in the net to give England a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.

The goal left Tunisia reeling for a spell and the aftereffects of his collision with Young forced Hassen to retire in favor of back-up keeper Ben Mustapha.

England stepped on the gas and Mustapha was quickly tested on a long shot by Henderson, yet as the minutes passed without a second goal, the North African side worked their way into the contest.

The Tunisians got their reward in the 35th minute, when a foolish foul by Kyle Walker led to a penalty and Sassi converted to level the score at 1-1.

The momentum seemed to shift to Tunisia in the second half as the English attack broke down.

With England reduced to lofting long balls down field, a draw looked the likeliest outcome until Kane, again unmarked, got his head to the ball to produce the stoppage-time winner.

The result leaves the Three Lions tied with Belgium on points with three apiece, though the Red Devils sit first in Group G based on goal differential after beating Panama 3-0 earlier Monday.