England's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring a goal against Spain during a UEFA Nations League match on 15 October 2018 in Seville, Spain. EPA-EFE/Jose Manual Vidal

England's Marcus Rashford (R) pursues Spain's Jonny during a UEFA Nations League match at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, on Monday, Oct. 15. EFE-EPA/Julio Munoz

Spain defender Sergio Ramos (L) battles Harry Kane of England during a UEFA Nations League match on Monday, Oct. 15, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Julio Muñoz.

Spain's Sergio Ramos (L) in action against England's Eric Dier (R) during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and England at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, southern Spain, 15 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

England's Raheem Sterling (R) celebrates with teammates Ross Barkley (C) and Harry Kane (2-R) after scoring the 0-3 lead during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and England at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, southern Spain, 15 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

England got revenge here Monday for their loss to Spain last month at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League opener, taking a 3-0 lead in the first half and hanging on to defeat La Roja 3-2.

Roughly 2,500 England supporters were among the more than 50,000 people in the stands at Seville's Benito Villamarin stadium to see the Three Lions deliver their best performance so far in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Spain began the day comfortably atop Group 4 of League A, with 6 points from two matches, while the visitors desperately needed a win after the opening loss to La Roja and managing only a scoreless draw against Croatia.

The hosts started strongly, forcing a save from England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the early going, but the traveling side kept their shape.

England opened the scoring in the 16th minute, when Harry Kane found Raheem Sterling on the counter and the Manchester City player beat Spain keeper David De Gea with a diagonal strike.

Conceding spurred Spain to dial up the attack, but the next goal would belong to the Three Lions, as Pickford fed a deep ball to Kane and the Spurs star served up a perfect pass to Marcus Rashford for the 2-0 in the 29th minute.

Sterling got his second of the night in the 38th and Spain supporters expressed their displeasure as the first half ended with their team down 3-0.

Spain remained ineffectual on the attack after the re-start, prompting coach Luis Enrique to make a double-substitution in the 57th minute: Paco Alcacer for Saul Ñiguez and Dani Ceballos.

The move paid off within seconds. Alcacer scored on his first touch, getting his head to a corner to cut the deficit to 3-1 in the 58th minute.

Spain seized the initiative and pressed England hard, but the visitors didn't concede again until the dying seconds of stoppage time, when Sergio Ramos scored to make the final 3-2.

La Roja remain first in the group. England, with 4 points from three matches, are second.