England forward Dele Alli (C) and his teammates warm up during their training session in Zelenogorsk, Russia June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

England players observe a minute of silence in memory of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire exactly one year ago in London before their team's training session in Zelenogorsk, Russia June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

England team members observe a minute of silence in memory of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire exactly one year ago in London before their team's training session in Zelenogorsk, Russia June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

England's national soccer team on Thursday started its second training session in Russia with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of London's deadly Grenfell Tower fire.

The England squad led by head coach Gareth Southgate stood in a semi-circle to pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy that took place on June 14 last year, when a fire broke out in the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, claiming 72 lives.

In other news, forward Marcus Rashford missed the training session for a second consecutive day over what he called a "slight niggle" in his knee.

He said is should not prevent him from taking part in the Three Lions' upcoming World Cup clash against Tunisia's "the Eagles of Carthage" national team on June 18 at Volgograd Arena in Volgograd.

England is to play in Group G along with Tunisia, Belgium and Panama.