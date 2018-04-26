Liverpool FC's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reacts after suffering a knee injury during a Champions League semi-final first-leg soccer match between the Reds and AS Roma at Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom, on April 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool FC midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the remainder of his club season and also be unavailable to play for England in the World Cup due to a knee-ligament injury, the Reds said in a statement Wednesday.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury after an attempted challenge on AS Roma defender Aleksandar Kolarov in the 18th minute of Tuesday night's Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield stadium, the club added.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was carried off the field on a stretcher, while Liverpool went on to win the game 5-2.

"The extent of the injury means Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to miss the remainder of the campaign for Liverpool, as well as the World Cup finals in Russia with England," the statement said.

"Oxlade-Chamberlain will now begin a rehabilitation programme to enable him to reach full fitness again as soon as possible, returning to action next season."

The midfielder, who has earned 32 caps for England, arrived at Anfield last summer from Arsenal for a 35-million-pound ($48-million) transfer fee.

In his first season with Liverpool, the "Ox" made a big impact with his strength on the ball.

"Absolutely devastated to have picked up that injury at such a crucial time in the season," he wrote Wednesday in a Twitter post. "Gutted I won't be able to play any further part now in our Champions League run for Liverpool, and also the World Cup with England," the player wrote on Twitter.

England has been drawn in Group G for this summer's World Cup in Russia along with Belgium, Panama and Tunisia.