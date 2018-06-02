England's Dele Alli (R) in action against Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong during a pre-World Cup friendly on June 2, 2018, at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

England's Raheem Sterling reacts during his team's friendly against Nigeria at London's Wembley Stadium on June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Nigerian supporters celebrate a goal during a pre-World Cup friendly between England and Nigeria at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, on June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

England edged Nigeria 2-1 here Saturday in its penultimate friendly before the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Three Lions got one goal shortly after kick-off and another a few minutes before the intermission at this match at Wembley Stadium, played before more than 70,000 fans.

But they then had to stave off a comeback by the African side, which also is making its final preparations for soccer's showcase event.

It took just over five minutes for England to open the scoring on a header by defender Gary Cahill, who was left unmarked on a corner kick taken by Kieran Trippier.

The Nigerians barely produced any offense at all in the first half, one exception being a shot by forward Odion Ighalo at the 36-minute mark that net minder Jordan Pickford corralled.

England also went more than a half-hour without scoring, but team captain Harry Kane got off a right-footed shot in the 39th minute that made its way across the goal line with some help from Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who let the ball slip through his hands.

The pace of play slowed in the second half amid a slew of substitutions, although Nigeria played with more vigor offensively and pulled one back at the 47-minute mark on a goal by forward Alex Iwobi.

Both sides then had chances for more goals the rest of the way.

The best opportunity came on a header just over the Nigerian goal by English midfielder Eric Dier.

England will play one final friendly against Costa Rica on June 7 in Leeds, England, before heading for Russia, while Nigeria's final World Cup warm-up match will be against the Czech Republic on June 6 in Austria.

The Three Lions have been drawn into Group G in Russia along with Belgium, Panama and Tunisia, while Nigeria will play Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in Group D action at the World Cup, which gets under way on June 14.