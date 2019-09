Climate and migration protesters occupy the red carpet of the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Hundreds of environmental activists staged a sit-in on the red carpet at Venice's Film Festival on Saturday calling on the international community to declare a climate emergency, winning plaudits from Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and Canadian actor Donald Sutherland.

Jagger and Sutherland star alongside Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki in the movie "The Burnt Orange Heresy," by director Guiseppe Capotondi, which was presented at the 76th edition of the festival.EFE-EPA