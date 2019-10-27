An increase in environmental awareness has led to cleaner Diwali celebrations, as India celebrates Sunday its festival of lights — the most important Hindu festival in northern India — as for the first time the occasion has seen a significant reduction in toxic air pollution from the detonation of millions of firecrackers, helped by limits imposed by the authorities.

Until two years ago, New Delhi, which frequently ranks as one of the most polluted capitals in the world, used to welcome Diwali amid the deafening noise of firecrackers being burnt in every nook and cranny of the Indian capital. EFE-EPA