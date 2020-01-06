Men dressed as the Three Kings ride camels during the 'Three Wise Men' procession in Prague, Czech Republic, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Polar swimmers join the traditional Three Kings Swimming in the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A polar swimmer greets viewers from the boat before the traditional Three Kings Swimming in the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Polar swimmers wave to onlookers as they join the traditional Three Kings Swimming in the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Greek Orthodox swimmer Nikos Solis holds the wooden cross in the cold waters of the Bosphorus where it was thrown during the Epiphany Day ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

People perform the national dance 'Horo' holding national flags in the icy waters of the river in the town of during celebrations of the Epiphany day in Kalofer, Bulgaria, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/VASSIL DONEV

A member of the special forces of the Greek Navy raises the Epiphany cross in the freezing water during a ceremony to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany Day in Piraeus near Athens, Greece, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Bulgarian men jump into the icy waters of a lake to recover a wooden cross during the celebrations of Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/VASSIL DONEV

Men dressed as the Three Kings ride camels during the 'Three Wise Men' procession on the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

