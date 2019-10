Spectators watch the Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse being moved on rails in Jutland, Denmark, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Hans Ravn

Workers prepare the Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse to be moved on rails in Jutland, Denmark, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Henning Bagger

Staff monitors the Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse being moved on rails in Jutland, Denmark, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Henning Bagger

A team of specialists on Tuesday began moving a 120-year-old Danish lighthouse to save it from coastal erosion.

The complex operation to save the Rubjerg Knude lighthouse, located in northeast Denmark, began in the morning as experts lifted the 700-ton structure onto a platform with wheels to move it 80 meters away from the shore, a process that could take 10 hours.EFE-EPA