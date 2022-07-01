A man travels on a train out of the Donbas region, Dnipro, Ukraine on July 1, 2022.EFE/Orlando Barría

With bloody combat and devastating bombings encroaching deeper into Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, many residents who had until now resisted evacuation are boarding trains to destinations that are safer but just as uncertain.

“We did not want to leave but we had no other option because everything is becoming more dangerous,” Roman, who like most people who spoke to Efe preferred not to be identified by their surname, says.

Roman and his mother departed Sloviansk on Thursday morning, shortly after a Russian attack on a market near their home injured six people.

(...)