Maria Vdovychenko, a 17-year-old high school student, managed to flee with her parents, younger sister and pet cat from Mariupol, the Ukrainian city on the shores of the Sea of Azov that before the war was the most prosperous in the eastern Donetsk region.
On February 24, the day the Russian invasion began, Maria's mother was awoken at 3:50 a.m. by a loud explosion. She woke her children up and packed their backpacks to leave, Maria tells Efe in a video call from an unnamed European country. EFE
