Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine), 03/05/2022.- People evacuated from the steel plant Azovstal, Mariupol city and the surrounding gather after arriving on buses in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 03 May 2022. Around 100 civilians were evacuated from the steel plant, the last Ukrainian-controlled area in the southern port city of Mariupol, according to Ukrainian officials. Thousands of people who were still in Mariupol and other areas in South Ukraine occupied by the Russian army waited to be evacuated to Ukraine's controlled area by buses and their own cars. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Maria Vdovychenko, a 17-year-old high school student, managed to flee with her parents, younger sister and pet cat from Mariupol, the Ukrainian city on the shores of the Sea of Azov that before the war was the most prosperous in the eastern Donetsk region.

On February 24, the day the Russian invasion began, Maria's mother was awoken at 3:50 a.m. by a loud explosion. She woke her children up and packed their backpacks to leave, Maria tells Efe in a video call from an unnamed European country. EFE

