Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso (L) celebrates after scoring against Eibar during a La Liga match on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, Spain. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta.

Espanyol's Oscar Melendo (C) vies for the ball with Eibar's Pere Milla (L) and Sergio Alvarez during a La Liga match at RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, Spain, on Tuesday, Sept. 25. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Espanyol defeated visiting Eibar 1-0 here Tuesday to climb into 5th place in La Liga with 10 points from six matches.

The hosts started the match brightly in front of their supporters at RCDE Stadium, while Eibar - still in search of their first away win of the season - were likewise energetic.

But both squads lacked precision in the final third and the score remained 0-0 at the break.

The first real threat came in the second half, a strike by Eibar's Marc Cardona that left Espanyol keeper with no option but to concede a corner.

The scare stirred Espanyol to react and the goal finally came in the 68th minute, when Mario Hermoso headed-in a corner from Oscar Melendo.

The defeat leaves Eibar in the 11th spot, with 7 points from six matches.