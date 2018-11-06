RCD Espanyol's Javi Lopez (L) and Athletic Bilbao's Mikel San Jose (R) vie for the ball during a La Liga match at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on Monday, Nov. 5. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

RCD Espanyol forward Borja Iglesias (R) celebrates his goal against Athletic Bilbao during a La Liga match on Monday, Nov. 5, at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

RCD Espanyol's Leo Baptistao (R) and Athletic Bilbao's Yuri B (L) vie for the ball during a La Liga match at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on Monday, Nov. 5. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

RCD Espanyol vaulted over three other clubs to go second in La Liga with a 1-0 win here Monday over struggling Athletic Bilbao.

A goal by Borja Iglesias near the end of the first half would be all the hosts needed to dispose of Athletic.

The victory lifts Espanyol to 21 points, 3 behind cross-town rivals FC Barcelona after 11 matches. Athletic, with 10 points, are 17th.

Neither side started very brightly on a rainy night in front of some 14,000 spectators at RCDE Stadium and 30 minutes passed before the first shot.

The breakthrough came in the 42nd minute, when Iglesias got his head to a cross from Didac Vila for his sixth goal of the season.

Athletic were quick to react. On the ensuing sequence, Iñaki Williams left three Espanyol players in his wake before unleashing a strike that bounced off the post, while Raul Garcia tested home goalkeeper Diego Lopez in first half stoppage time.

Desperate to salvage a point, the Basque squad had no choice but to go forward in the second half, creating plenty of space for attack-minded Espanyol, who looked the more likely to score.