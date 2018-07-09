Real Zaragoza players Borja Iglesias (L) and Pombo celebrate a goal of their side during the Spanish second division match against Valladolid played at La Romareda stadium in Zaragoza, Spain, May 27, 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/JAVIER CEBOLLADA

Espanyol officially announced on Monday the signing of Spanish forward Borja Iglesias from Celta Vigo for 10 million euros ($11.7 million), to be paid in installments.

Espanyol detailed in a statement that the four-year contract of the forward, who spent the last season on loan at Real Zaragoza, includes a 28-million-euro release clause.

Iglesias, 25, will undergo the usual medical tests in Barcelona on Tuesday and is to be presented on Wednesday.

The Spanish player joins Espanyol after having scored 23 goals in 43 official matches in the 2017/2018 season.

The agreement between Espanyol and Celta was nearly concluded last week, but negotiations stalled over the weekend.