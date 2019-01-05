Leganes winger Nabil El Zhar takes a shot against Espanyol during a LaLiga match on Friday, Jan. 4, in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

Espanyol's Borja Iglesias celebrates after scoring a goal against Leganes during a LaLiga match on Friday, Jan. 4, in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

Espanyol and Leganes players go up for the ball in front of the Leganes goal during a LaLiga match on Friday, Jan. 4, in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

Espanyol rebounded here Friday from six straight losses in LaLiga to play some of their best soccer of season in a 1-0 victory against Leganes.

The win boosts Espanyol to 24 points from 18 matches and leaves them 8th in the league, though Valencia can overtake them with a win Saturday away to Alaves.

Leganes, with 19 points, are 16th and could find themselves in the drop zone by the end of the weekend.

The hosts seized the initiative at the start of the match in front of 15,000 at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona and grew increasingly comfortable as the night wore on.

Borja Iglesias headed Leo Baptistao's cross wide of the net in the 6th minute, but made no mistake three minutes later, blasting home when the ball fell at his feet after a David Lopez strike from 40 yards out hit the post.

The visiting side struggled to pierce the solid Espanyol defense and their first chance came in the 31st minute on a direct free kick by Oscar Rodriguez that home goalkeeper Diego Lopez handled with ease.

Espanyol continued to go for goals in the second half and the closest Leganes came was Nabil El Zhar's miss from close range in the 75th minute.