RCD Espanyol's Hernan Perez (L) celebrates with teammate Marc Rovira after scoring a goal against Cadiz during the second leg of a Copa del Rey round of 32 tie on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Cornella-El Prat stadium in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

Cadiz CF striker Karim Azamoun (L) vies for the ball with RCD Espanyol's Oscar Melendo during the second leg of a Copa del Rey round of 32 tie on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Cornella-El Prat stadium in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

Espanyol forward Borja Iglesias (in stripes) battles Jose Angel Carrillo of Cadiz during the second leg of a Copa del Rey round of 32 tie on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Cornella-El Prat stadium in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia.

Espanyol edged visiting Cadiz 1-0 here Tuesday in the second leg of their 2018-2019 Copa del Rey round of 32 tie for an aggregate score of 2-2, allowing the LaLiga club to advance by virtue of their away goal in the first leg.

The second-division team had hopes of reaching the knockout stage after winning 2-1 at home, but the goal in the final seconds that could have made their dreams come true was called back.

Cadiz, who focused on defending, survived a Espanyol flurry late in the first half to reach the break with their lead intact.

The visitors nearly added to their advantage seconds after the re-start, as Jose Angel Carrillo's header forced a save from Espanyol keeper Roberto.

Espanyol kept up the attack, but the vital goal didn't come until the 76th minute on an strike by late sub Hernan Perez.

The hosts pushed hard for a second goal and virtually owned the ball until the dying moments, when Cadiz's Alex Fernandez enjoyed a few seconds of glory before his goal was disallowed for an offside.