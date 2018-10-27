RCD Espanyol's Borja Iglesias (R) celebrates after scoring a goal against Real Valladolid during a La Liga match on Friday, Oct. 26, in Valladolid, Spain. EFE-EPA/R. Garcia

RCD Espanyol's Sergio García (L) pulls away from Javi Moyano of Real Valladolid during a La Liga match on Friday, Oct. 26, in Valladolid, Spain. EFE-EPA/R. Garcia

Daniele Verde (on his knees) celebrates with Real Valladolid teammates after scoring a goal against RCD Espanyol during a La Liga match on Friday, Oct. 26, in Valladolid, Spain. EFE-EPA/R. Garcia

Real Valladolid got a goal in stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw here Friday with Espanyol, who could have gone top of La Liga with a win.

Espanyol started with a lot of pace, but the early excitement was generated by the hosts. Toni didn't miss by much with a strike in the 6th minute and only a deflection prevented Enes Ünal from scoring seconds later.

The initiative passed to the visiting side as the first half wore on and a defensive lapse by Valladolid captain Javi Moyano left goalkeeper Jordi Masip helpless when Borja Iglesias unleashed a powerful shot from close range to make it 1-0 for Espanyol in the 20th minute.

Energized by the goal, Espanyol flew forward to lay siege to the Valladolid goal and it took a great stop by Masip to prevent Hernan Perez from doubling the lead in the 41st minute.

At the other end, Toni tested visiting keeper Diego Lopez in the closing minutes of the first half.

While Espanyol were more conservative after the break, Valladolid turned up the intensity and nearly got their reward when the ball found Ruben Alcaraz unmarked in the area, but the midfielder misfired, to the shock of the 18,000 supporters at Valladolid's Jose Zorrilla stadium.

Espanyol looked likely to see out the win and take all 3 points until a minute into stoppage time, when Daniele Verde beat Lopez with a rocket to make the final 1-1.

The result brings Espanyol to 17 points from 10 matches and they sit second in La Liga, one behind Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Valladolid, who just returned to the top-flight after five years in the second division, are sixth, with 16 points.