Espanyol's Carlos Sanchez (R) vies for the ball with Real Sociedad's Sergio Canales (L) during their Spanish La Liga match at RCD Stadium in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Real Sociedad's Brazilian forward Willian Jose (R)celebrates after scoring against Espanyol during their Spanish La Liga game at RCD Stadium in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Real Sociedad's goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya (C) stops a penalty shot by RCD Espanyol during their Spanish La Liga game at RCD Stadium in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Mar. 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Espanyol's Victor Sanchez (R) vies for the ball with Real Sociedad's Jose William (L) during their Spanish La Liga game at RCD Stadium in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Mar. 11, 2018. EFE-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Espanyol on Sunday rallied from behind to defeat Real Sociedad 2-1 in the 28th round of La Liga.

Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose opened the scoring for the visitors just four minutes before the end of the first half.

Espanyol's Leo Baptistao netted the equalizer in the 51st minute.

His teammate, forward Gerard Moreno, missed a penalty in the 72nd minute, but just one minute later came back to score the winning goal.

Espanyol now has 35 points and jumped to the 12th position in the league table, two points ahead of 13th-placed Real Sociedad, which suffered its 13th defeat this season.

Unbeaten Barcelona, which earned a 2-0 away victory over Malaga on Saturday, leads the La Liga table with 72 points, 11 points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.