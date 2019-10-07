Female members of the Hammer tribe from the village of Turmi, situated in southern Ethiopia near the Kenyan border, dance as part of a ritual called the 'bull jumping ceremony' that takes place during the passage of a young boy to adulthood, in Turmi, Ethiopia, 25 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A young girl from the Hammer tribe looks on as part of a ritual called the 'bull jumping ceremony' that takes place during the passage of a young boy to adulthood, in Turmi, Ethiopia, situated in southern Ethiopia near the Kenyan border, 25 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Female members of the Hammer tribe from the village of Turmi, situated in southern Ethiopia near the Kenyan border, accept a whipping by tribesmen as part of a ritual called the 'bull jumping ceremony' that takes place during the passage of a young boy to adulthood, in Turmi, Ethiopia, 25 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Members of the Hammer tribe from the village of Turmi, situated in southern Ethiopia near the Kenyan border, having their faces painted as part of a ritual called the 'bull jumping ceremony' that takes place during the passage of a young boy to adulthood, in Turmi, Ethiopia, 25 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Female members of the Hammer tribe from the village of Turmi, situated in southern Ethiopia near the Kenyan border, walk near a flock of bulls as part of a ritual called the 'bull jumping ceremony' that takes place during the passage of a young boy to adulthood, in Turmi, Ethiopia, 25 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A nude adult-to-be from the Hammer tribe jumps over seven bulls in the village of Turmi, situated in southern Ethiopia near the Kenyan border, as part of a ritual called the 'bull jumping ceremony' that takes place during the passage of a young boy to adulthood, in Turmi, Ethiopia, 25 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

