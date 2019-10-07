Members of the Hammer tribe have taken part in a "bull jumping ceremony" in southern Ethiopia, near the Kenyan border. The ritual marks the coming of age for male members of the tribe. The ceremony entails a young boy walking and jumping over seven bulls to become an adult, while the tribe, mainly made up of cattle ranchers, oversees the event. The tradition requires the women to have their hair coated in a mix of earth and butter while they dance as part of a ritual to give strength to the boys on their way to becoming adults.
A visual story by Epa's Stephanie Lecocq.