Runners take part in the Dubai Marathon in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

(L-R) Tadese Boru of Ethiopia (second place), Dereje Bekele of Ethiopia (first place), and Melese Arage of Ethiopia (third place) hold their trophies during the Dubai Marathon in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Dereje Bekele of Ethiopia crosses the finish line at the Dubai Marathon in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Ethiopian long-distance runner Mosinet Geremew on Friday broke the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon record and improved on his personal record on his way to win the 42-kilometer race in its 19th annual year.

The 25-year-old Geremew was first to cross the finish line, clocking in a time of two hours and four minutes, 11 seconds faster than the previous record registered by his compatriot Leul Gebreselassie, who had to settle for the second spot, two seconds off pace.

Geremew, who holds the Yangzhou Jianzhen half marathon record, also was two minutes and 21 seconds faster than his personal best.

A total of seven Ethiopian athletes crossed the finish line in less than two hours and five minutes.

In the women's category, Ethiopian Roza Dereje also broke the event record with a time of two hours, 19 minutes and 17 seconds.

Dereje's fellow Ethiopian Feyse Tadese came in the second spot, 13 seconds off the pace.