German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the German Parliament Bundestag Wolfgang Schaeuble, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Council Bundesrat in Germany Dietmar Woidke and the presiding judge of the German Federal Constitutional Court's second senate, Andreas Vosskuhle attend wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Neue Wache Memorial in Berlin, Germany, 08 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Neue Wache Memorial in Berlin, Germany 08 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

French President Emmanuel Macron (C-L), lays a wreath of flowers at the statue of General Charles de Gaulle during VE Day ceremonies in Paris, France, 08 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCOIS MORI

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) lays a wreath of flowers during a ceremony to mark the end of World War II, at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, 08 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CHARLES PLATIAU

A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence shows the Red Arrows fly over the Churchill statue for the Victory Day 75 celebrations in London, Britain, 08 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CONNOR TIERNEY /BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence shows the Red Arrows fly over The London Eye for the Victory Day 75 celebrations in London, Britain, 08 May 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVE JENKINS

Countries across Europe on Friday commemorated the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the continent with ceremonies to reflect on the conflict that left millions dead between 1939-45.

Victory in Europe Day, more commonly referred to as VE Day, marks the moment on 8 May 1945 when the German Nazi regime’s surrender was accepted by the Allied Forces. Japan’s surrender officially came on 2 September that same year, ending the war altogether.EFE-EPA

