Europe bounced back from a poor start in Friday action here at the Ryder Cup, winning all four afternoon foursome (alternate shot) matches for the first time ever to take a 5-3 lead on the defending champion United States.

The US team grabbed a 3-1 advantage at Le Golf National course in this Paris suburb thanks to victories by the pairings of Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas in the morning fourball (better ball) contests.

Koepka/Finau defeated Justin Rose/Jon Rahm by a score of 1 up, Johnson/Fowler topped Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Oleson by 4 (holes up) & 2 (to play) and Spieth/Thomas got past Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton by 1 up.

Europe snagged just one point in the morning fourball when the duo of Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood defeated Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed 3 & 1.

But the challengers came storming back with four straight afternoon foursome victories, all of which ended before the 17th hole.

The Europeans wrapped up two wins after 16 holes, with Henrik Stenson/Rose defeating Johnson/Fowler 3 & 2 and Ian Poulter/McIlroy topping Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson 4 & 2.

Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren and Molinari/Fleetwood routed Phil Mickelson/Bryson DeChambeau and Thomas/Spieth, respectively, in the other two foursome matches, both of which ended with a score of 5 & 4.

"It is right at the top," European captain Thomas Bjorn was quoted as saying of the afternoon comeback on the Ryder Cup's official Web site. "When you clean-sweep, that is something that is pretty special to all those players that are out on that golf course."

The Ryder Cup, golf's biennial competition pitting the best players from Europe and the US, will continue on Saturday with eight more team matches: four fourball and four foursome contests.

The competition, however, will likely come down to Sunday's 12 singles matches.

Europe needs to accumulate 14 1/2 points to win back the Ryder Cup, while the US needs 14 points to retain it.