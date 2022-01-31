Europe’s oldest surviving surgical theatre, nestled in London’s busy streets, is marking 200 years since its first patient was treated with no anesthetics nor antiseptics.

Tucked away in the attic of a church adjacent to the original Saint Thomas’ hospital, the women’s theatre was built in 1882, 67 years after the men's one, when the Industrial Revolution was in full swing and plunged women into the workplace.

"Suddenly there were many more women in need of surgical interventions, exactly the same as those of men," Monica Walker, curator of the forthcoming exhibition at Old Operating Theatre Museum and Herb Garret , tells Efe.

A modest wooden amphitheater was erected in the church’s attic connected to the main hospital through a door to deal with the growing number of injuries.

