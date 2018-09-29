Tiger Woods of the United reacts after missing a putt during the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National course near Paris, France, 29 September 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Tommy Fleetwood (left) of England and Francesco Molinari (center) of Italy celebrate their win on the 14th green next to Tiger Woods of the United States during the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National course near Paris, France, 29 September 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

American players Jordan Spieth (center-right) and Justin Thomas (right) shake hands with Rory McIlroy (center) of Northern Ireland and Ian Poulter (left) on the 15th green of England after scoring a win for the United States at the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National course near Paris, France, 29 September 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Francesco Molinari of Italy celebrates his team's win on the 14th green during the 2018 Ryder Cup 2018 at Le Golf National course near Paris, France, 29 September 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Europe split four afternoon foursome (alternate shot) matches against the defending champion United States at the Ryder Cup to put itself in a strong position heading into Sunday's singles.

The duo of 2018 British Open champion Francesco Molinari and England's Tommy Fleetwood once again led the way on Saturday afternoon, running their record in this year's competition to 4-0 and winning their third match against a pairing featuring 14-time major champion Tiger Woods.

Molinari/Fleetwood routed Woods and Bryson DeChambeau by a score of 5 (holes up) and 4 (to play) at Le Golf National course in this Paris suburb.

That victory came on the heels of their wins over Patrick Reed/Woods in Friday and Saturday morning fourball (better ball) matches and a Friday afternoon foursome victory over Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth.

Europe briefly held a 10-4 lead thanks to a second Saturday afternoon foursome victory - that of Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose over Brooks Koepka/Dustin Johnson by a score of 2 & 1.

But the Americans got two crucial foursome wins to cut the Europeans' lead back to two points.

First, the duo of Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson defeated Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren 3 & 2 and then Thomas/Spieth recorded their third win of this year's Ryder Cup by topping Ian Poulter/Rory McIlroy 4 & 3.

The Ryder Cup, golf's biennial competition pitting the best players from Europe and the US, will conclude on Sunday with 12 singles matches.

Europe needs to accumulate 14 1/2 points to win back the Ryder Cup, while the US needs 14 points to retain it.