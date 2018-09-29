Francesco Molinari of Italy plays a shot on the seventh hole during the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National course near Paris, France, 29 September 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 15th hole after he and Patrick Reed lost 4 & 3 to Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood in morning fourball action at Le Golf National course near Paris, France, 29 September 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Tommy Fleetwood (right) of England and Francesco Molinari of Italy celebrate their win on the 15th hole during the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National course near Paris, France, 29 September 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Sergio Garcia of Spain plays a shot on the 14th hole during the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National course near Paris, France, 29 September 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Sergio Garcia (right) of Spain and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrate their win on the 17th green during the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National course near Paris, France, 29 September 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Spain's Sergio Garcia won his second match at this year's Ryder Cup to help lead Europe to an 8-4 lead here over the defending-champion United States after Saturday's morning fourball (better ball) contests.

After teaming up with Alex Noren for a victory in an afternoon foursome (alternate shot) match on Friday, Garcia and partner Rory McIlroy won a hard-fought 2 (holes up) and 1 (to play) victory over Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau on Saturday at Le Golf National course in this Paris suburb.

"I think we played really, really well. We gelled extremely well and that's what you need in fourballs," the Spaniard was quoted as saying on the Ryder Cup's official Web site. "I've always enjoyed playing with Rory. He knows that. He's a good friend, and today wasn't any different."

In other matches, Tiger Woods' woes continued at this year's Ryder Cup when he and Patrick Reed lost for the second time to the duo of Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood.

After defeating Woods/Reed 3 & 1 on Friday morning, the Italian-English pair routed the Americans 4 & 3 in fourball play on Saturday.

Molinari/Fleetwood also won a Friday afternoon foursome match agianst Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth 5 & 4.

Europe's other victory Saturday morning came when Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton defeated Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler 3 & 2.

The Americans salvaged one point on Saturday morning when Thomas/Spieth topped Ian Poulter/Jon Rahm 2 & 1, but the US squad has now lost seven of the last eight matches after taking an early 3-1 lead.

The Ryder Cup, golf's biennial competition pitting the best players from Europe and the US, will continue with the following Saturday afternoon foursome matches: Johnson/Koepka versus Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose, Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson vs. Garcia/Noren, Woods/Bryson DeChambeau vs. Molinari/Fleetwood and Thomas/Spieth vs. Poulter/McIlroy.

On Sunday, the teams will square off in 12 singles matches.

Europe needs to accumulate 14 1/2 points to win back the Ryder Cup, while the US needs 14 points to retain it.