Children cool down at the fountains of Parc Andre Citroen, during a heatwave in Paris, France, 26 June 2019. EPA/YOAN VALAT

People sunbathe during warm weather on the grass of a public swimming pool in Prague, Czech Republic, 26 June 2019. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A girl plays in a fountain to refresh herself on a hot day in Zaragoza, Spain, 26 June 2019. EPA/JAVIER BELVER

Bathers refresh in the beach during a hot day at La Concha beach in San Sebastian, Spain, 26 June 2019. EPA/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

A heatwave that is gripping much of Europe has driven some to seek out opportunities to cool down, with city fountains in Paris, Rome and beyond becoming hot spots for those looking for some relief.

Temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) are forecast in some parts of Europe in the coming days.