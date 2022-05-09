These days, the slopes of Mt Everest are a glimpse of contrasting colors dotting the dramatic white landscapes at more than 5,000 meters high.

Climbers, waiting to scale the highest peak and aspiring to set new records and spread messages of hope, have pitched colorful tents on the pristine white carpet that leads to Everest.

After days of acclimatization, while waiting for ideal weather conditions, expeditions to the summit are expected to kick off this week, Mingma Sherpa, the director-general of the Seven Summit Treks, told EFE.

The spring climbing season will also see climbers spreading messages of hope -- from minority rights to peace in Ukraine. EFE