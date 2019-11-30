Every day is HIV awareness day for Kenya's King of Condoms

Stanley Ngara reacts as he plays a game of pool at a pool hall where he came to distribute condoms to slum dwellers in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A man shows condoms he received from Stanley Ngara at a bar in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Stanley Ngara picks up a baby as he walks through the street to distribute condoms to slum dwellers in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Stanley Ngara demonstrates how to use female condoms to slum dwellers using a model vigina in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Stanley Ngara asks his assistant for more condoms as he walks into a bar to distribute them in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Stanley Ngara grabs boxes of condoms from a car as he distributes them in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

People gather around Stanley Ngara as he distributes boxes of condoms in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Stanley Ngara (C) greets people as he walks into a bar to distribute condoms in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Stanley Ngara demonstrates how to use a condom to slum dwellers using a model penis in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Stanley Ngara wears a hat with patches that read 'King' and 'Condom' as he rests while distributing condoms to slum dwellers in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Stanley Ngara gestures at people talking to him as he walks to distribute condoms to slum dwellers in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA