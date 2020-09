People from adjoining slum dwellings are seen on the railway tracks in New Delhi, India, 15 September 2020 (issued 23 September 2020). EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

After the Covid-19 lockdown shut Rekha Devi's small dry fruit for months, the young Delhi slum dweller faced another threat of being evicted even as the city and her business were slowly getting back on track.

An eviction order of the Indian Supreme Court could potentially affect over 200,000 people, including Devi, living in shanties along the railway tracks in the Indian capital, and around 70 other families in the same settlement of tiny houses made of tarpaulin and metal sheets. EFE-EPA