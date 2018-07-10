Spanish soccer player Fernando Torres (2L) poses with his new jersey from the Japanese club Sagan Tosu next to the club's President, Minoru Takehara (2R), during his presentation as the club's new player in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Victor Lerena

Spanish soccer player Fernando Torres (C) poses with his new jersey from the Japanese club Sagan Tosu next to the club's President, Minoru Takehara (R), during his presentation as the club's new player in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

Former Atletico Madrid forward Fernando Torres announced on Tuesday that he would join Japanese club Sagan Tosu for a year and a half, with the option for another year, after leaving Atletico at the end of last season.

The 34-year-old Spanish international, who came up through Atletico's youth academy, is set to make his debut with the Japanese club on July 22.

"Happy to join my new club. See you soon, Sagan Tosu!" Torres said on Twitter.

In a statement, the Japanese club said "We are pleased to inform you that at Sagan Tosu, Fernando Torres has decided to join."

Torres first played for Atletico between 2001 and 2007, then left for Liverpool and Chelsea but failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge, and was loaned and eventually sold to AC Milan.

In 2015, he was loaned back to Atletico Madrid before re-signing and making his homecoming in 2016.

Torres scored 127 goals in 404 appearances during his two spells with Atletico and finished his time there on a high note, lifting the 2018 Europa League trophy after beating Olympique de Marseille 3-0 on May 16.