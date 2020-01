A general view of Select City Walk mall where the victim of a fatal gang rape in 2012 is believed to have visited before the incident, in New Delhi, India, 27 January 2020 (issued 31 January 2020). EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

The remains of a 23-year-old Indian student who was gang raped in New Delhi, India, earlier this month is moved into a funeral parlor in Singapore, 29 December 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHEN MORRISON

The mother of murdered 2012 gang rape victim (back) along with others pay homage to the victim, on the occasion of fifth anniversary of the Delhi gang rape crime, in New Delhi, India, 16 December 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

A doll is hanged by protesters to pay homage with a placard in Hindi asking the government when crime against women will end, three year after the Delhi gang rape crime, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, 16 December 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/HARISH TYAGI

For women in India, feeling unsafe in public places is part of their lives

Four men convicted for the 2012 rape-murder of a young physiotherapist are to be hanged on Saturday in India, its first execution in five years that has rekindled the debate on capital punishment as a deterrent to heinous crimes.

Death penalties are awarded in India only for committing the most serious crimes in what courts describe as the “rarest of rare” cases related to murders, murders in rape, abduction or rioting, terrorism and drug offenses. EFE-EPA