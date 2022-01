Sören Manzoni, one of the biggest skateboard collectors in Europe, during the exhibition on the history of skateboards that Casa Seat presented this Thursday in Barcelona. EFE/Alejandro García

Sören Manzoni, one of the biggest skateboard collectors in Europe, during the exhibition on the history of skateboards that Casa Seat presented this Thursday in Barcelona.EFE/Alejandro García

Sören Manzoni, one of the biggest skateboard collectors in Europe, during the exhibition on the history of skateboards that Casa Seat presented this Thursday in Barcelona. EFE/Alejandro García

An exhibition in Barcelona traces the history of skateboarding, displaying the evolution of the sport from a toy in the 1940s to an Olympic sport and icon of urban culture of the 21st century.

“Wood and wheels: the history of skateboarding” showcases over 250 unique pieces, the majority from Sören Manzoni’s collection, founder of the first skateboarding museum in Spain and one of the biggest skateboard collectors in Europe. EFE

rod/mp/jt