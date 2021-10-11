Art Acevedo, Chief of Police of the Miami Police Department (C, holding a 'Patria y Vida' banner), attends, next to members of the Cuban exile and freedom activists, to a demonstration, in support of the Cuban people in the island and supporting a National Strike in Cuba, in Miami, Florida, USA, 10 October 2021. EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Members of the Cuban exile and freedom activists attend to a demonstration, in support of the Cuban people in the island and supporting a National Strike in Cuba, in Miami, Florida, USA, 10 October 2021. EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Members of the Cuban exile and freedom activists attend to a demonstration, in support of the Cuban people in the island and supporting a National Strike in Cuba, in Miami, Florida, USA, 10 October 2021. EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Members of the Cuban exile and freedom activists attend to a demonstration, in support of the Cuban people in the island and supporting a National Strike in Cuba, in Miami, Florida, USA, 10 October 2021. EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Members of the Cuban exile and freedom activists attend to a demonstration, in support of the Cuban people in the island and supporting a National Strike in Cuba, in Miami, Florida, USA, 10 October 2021. EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Cubans living in exile in Miami Sunday commemorated the historic declaration of independence of their country from Spain to pile up pressure on the government of President Miguel Díaz-Canel ahead of a planned Nov.15 march and a national strike on the island nation.

The supporters of the Cuban Resistance, made up of organizations from within and outside Cuba, met near the Miami airport to begin the campaign, its president Orlando Gutiérrez told EFE.

Businessmen and civic and religious leaders, and dozens of exiles participated in the event held on the day to commemorate the Oct.10, 1868 "Grito de Yara" or “Cry of Yara.” EFE