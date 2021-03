Tharindu Kavinda Prasad, the 'Kattadiya' as exorcists are locally known in Sinhalese, prepares a fowl meant for sacrifice during an exorcism ritual at a village in Kandy, Sri Lanka, 17 March 2021 (issued 23 March 2021). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A coconut flower, a Winter Melon locally called 'Alu Puhul' (Benincasa hispida) with charcoal inscriptions, husked coconuts, limes (Citrus aurantifolia), two pineapples and several varieties of small fruits on a plantain leaf placed on a multicoloured chintz cloth to be used as offerings during an exorcism ritual at a village in Kandy, Sri Lanka, 17 March 2021 (issued 23 March 2021). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Exorcist Tharindu Kavinda Prasad holds a lime fruit between an arecanut cutter placed on the head of the patient Udeshika Wickramarathne during an exorcism ritual at a village in Kandy, Sri Lanka, 17 March 2021 (issued 23 March 2021). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Exorcist Tharindu Kavinda Prasad in a trance chanting while lying on the floor with a flaming torch and holding a cockerel between his feet during an exorcism ritual at a village in Kandy, Sri Lanka, 17 March 2021 (issued 23 March 2021). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Exorcist Tharindu Kavinda Prasad chanting verses with a hand on the 'ÄòAthuraya'Äô or patient Udeshika Wickramarathne'Äôs head and with the other hand holding an arecanut cutter with a lime during an exorcism ritual at a village in Kandy, Sri Lanka, 17 March 2021 (issued 23 March 2021). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

The 'Athuraya' as the patient is called during the ceremony, Udeshika Wickramarathne with a chintz cloth covering her body, sits by the tray of food offerings during an exorcism ritual at a village in Kandy, Sri Lanka, 17 March 2021 (issued 23 March 2021). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Tharindu Kavinda Prasad, an exorcist, holds a burning torch in his hand and starts shaking violently as a part of a ritual to expel supposed demons possessing a young woman with persisting backache, in Kandy province in central Sri Lanka.

Although such superstitious practices have been prevalent in the Buddhist majority island nation for ages, the Covid-19 pandemic has seen their popularity rise significantly.EFE-EPA

