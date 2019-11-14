A view of Patricia Piccinini's 'Balasana' art work during 'The Child Within Me' exhibition at the Abdulmecit Efendi mansion in Istanbul, Turkey, 14 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A woman poses with Bedwyr Williams 'Wooly Back' art work during 'The Child Within Me' exhibition at the Abdulmecit Efendi mansion in Istanbul, Turkey, 14 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

People pose with Anonymous 'Head and Neck of Giraffe' taxidermy art work during 'The Child Within Me' exhibition at the Abdulmecit Efendi mansion in Istanbul, Turkey, 14 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A woman poses with Anonymous' 'Bye Bye Cub' art work during 'The Child Within Me' exhibition at the Abdulmecit Efendi mansion in Istanbul, Turkey, 14 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A woman poses with Stefano Bombardieri's 'Struzzo Rubik' resin art work during 'The Child Within Me' exhibition at the Abdulmecit Efendi mansion in Istanbul, Turkey, 14 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A view of Patricia Piccinini's art work 'The Carrier' during 'The Child Within Me' exhibition at the Abdulmecit Efendi mansion in Istanbul, Turkey, 14 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A view of Fabio Viale's 'Aero' art work during 'The Child Within Me' exhibition at the Abdulmecit Efendi mansion in Istanbul, Turkey, 14 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A view of Theo Mercier's 'Attention a la Marche' art work during 'The Child Within Me' exhibition at the Abdulmecit Efendi mansion in Istanbul, Turkey, 14 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A view of Ronit Baranga's 'Embraced' series art work during 'The Child Within Me' exhibition at the Abdulmecit Efendi mansion in Istanbul, Turkey, 14 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN