Specialists look for Russian mines in the vicinity of the battlefront, 02 June 2022. EFE/Esteban Biba

Before Russia invaded, Ukraine already had more landmines than most other countries around the world, due to the separatist conflict that has been simmering in the Donbas region since 2014.

These sinister explosives – which are particularly harmful to civilians – become more threatening with each day that the war with Russia drags on.

From an initial 16,000 square kilometers where there was evidence of mines in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, minefields have spread to more than four times that area to other parts of the country, according to the Ukrainian government.

